Grand marshal nominations sought for World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade

ENTERPRISE - The World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been a long-standing Enterprise tradition. Since 1993, Enterprise has celebrated the St. Patrick’s Day holiday with the only parade in the world centered on its only participant, the grand marshal.

Nominations are now being accepted by the Enterprise Chamber for the next Irishman (or Irishwoman) to carry the colors of Ireland down East College Street and around the Boll Weevil Monument. Deadline to submit is Feb. 19.

The parade will be held March 13, followed by the Half Pint 0.5K micro-run.

The parade will begin at noon at the Coffee County Courthouse on South Edwards Street in downtown Enterprise. This will be the third year for the micro-run for fun. The decimal point is not a typo. Participants only have a measly 546 yards to the finish line.