Grant to help Midland City library work with residents on media use

MIDLAND CITY – The Mary B. Brown Memorial Library has been selected as one of 300 libraries to participate in an initiative aimed at small and rural communities.

“Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries” is an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that will help the Midland City library host conversations between the community and experts in media. These conversations are designed to teach participants to use media in a positive way by avoiding negative or divisive language. This can apply to print, digital media and even social media posts.

The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant.

“We are so proud to be chosen for this amazing opportunity,” Library Director Lee Creel said. “This grant will allow our library to get to know our residents better and help us build a happier and healthier community for our families.”

As part of the grant, the Midland City library’s staff will take an online course in how to lead conversations, a skill vital to library work today. Staff will then host a virtual conversation with residents about how to use media in a way that communicates with respect so they can gain better understanding of differing points of view. Grant funds will be used to create a newscast or newsletter that reports local news in a positive way.