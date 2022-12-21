 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grantham named director of Oncology Services

  • Updated
Daniel Grantham

 Steve Pearce

Southeast Health is pleased to announce Daniel Grantham, RT (R) (MR), MBA, as director of Oncology Services.

Grantham, a Wicksburg native, will be responsible for overseeing the Southeast Health Cancer Center and Southeast Health Hematology and Oncology.

Grantham comes to Southeast Health from Stockbridge, Georgia, where he served as director of Imaging Services at Aylo Health. Prior to that, he was director of the Cardiovascular Service Line at Augusta Health in Fishersville, Virginia.

Grantham received his Associate Degree of Applied Science with a certification in Radiology from Wallace Community College in Dothan. He earned his Bachelor of Applied Science in Project and Acquisition Management from Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida. He completed his Masters of Business Administration at South University in Savannah, Georgia.

Grantham and his wife, Paige, have three adult children, Tylar, Trey and Tanner.

