Grant allows art program to continue in Henry County elementary schools

A grant from the Alabama State Council on the Arts will keep an art program going in two Henry County elementary schools.

The Cultural Arts Center (CAC) in Dothan announced Monday that will continue its work to bring art educators into Headland Elementary and Abbeville Elementary thanks to a $4,000 grant from the state arts council.

ARTSmart 23 began in October and will continue through May 2023.

The Cultural Arts Center begins its fifth year of bringing art educators to the Headland Elementary School and its third year with Abbeville Elementary School.

Exploratory classes in the visual arts will be provided by art educators from the Cultural Arts Center. The art educators work on carts in the classroom to provide lessons that help students explore a variety of art media as well as make connections to various content standards in math, science, and history. For the last two school years during COVID protocols for schools, the Cultural Arts Center has been providing these lessons to the two schools through videos made on site at the CAC and then sent by links with supplies to the school teachers to perform in classes as best they could.

Prior to that, the Cultural Arts Center had been going to Headland Elementary in person to provide these art classes in a dedicated classroom, interacting directly with the students and staff.

This school year will be the first time CAC art educators have been able to go into Abbeville Elementary School to interact and instruct students in art.