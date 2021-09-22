Grants support artist residency and upcoming exhibition

The Wiregrass Museum of Art has received $30,800 in grant money to support the artist residency and upcoming exhibition with artist and photographer Sydney A. Foster.
A $25,000 grant from the Elizabeth Firestone Graham Foundation and $5,800 from the Alabama State Council on the Arts will help the Wiregrass Museum of Art (WMA) fund the residency and exhibit of Foster's work.
An Alabama native, Foster has worked closely with WMA since 2019, exhibiting photography in her first solo museum exhibition, "Walks in the South." Over the past year and a half, Foster has been traveling to Dothan and the surrounding areas to capture the realities of the Wiregrass community as the museum’s artist-in-residence.
In the upcoming exhibition, "Sydney A. Foster: Realities and Reflections," the artist explores the unique characteristics of the Wiregrass region through bright color and a care for its people and places, according to a museum news release. The exhibition will focus on new works created through her residency as she has reflected on her own experiences along the way. Interested in telling the untold or overlooked stories across the South, these images offer a look at the complex realities of the region.
This exhibition will open during Art After Hours on Thursday, Oct. 21, from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Admission is free for members, and $5 for non-members.
“Support from the Wiregrass Museum of Art, the Elizabeth Firestone Graham Foundation, and the Alabama State Council on the Arts has advanced my artistic practice in various ways," Foster said. "I have grown as an artist mentally, and creatively. I have been able to slow down and be present in what I am allowing my mind to capture. It has also allowed me to discover realities and reflection about the South that I am looking forward to sharing soon. I hope that when viewers see this body of work it brings forth a slew of emotions that are familiar with joy, southern living, and motivates others to take care of their community and pour back into it.”
Awarded grants have provided the artist with creative and financial support for equipment, travel and stipends, and will support the museum’s production and promotion of the exhibition, which will be on view from Oct. 22, 2021 to March 26, 2022.
“We’re proud to champion Sydney A. Foster’s work in this residency and upcoming exhibition, and we’re grateful for the Foundation and Council’s generous support of an emerging artist," said Dana-Marie Lemmer, the museum’s executive director and curator. "WMA looks forward to welcoming our residents and visitors to this exhibition, from area students on field trips to cultural tourists from across the U.S., knowing that they’ll have high quality and memorable experiences with art.”
WMA's galleries are open to the public every Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. General admission is always free.