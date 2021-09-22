Grants support artist residency and upcoming exhibition

“Support from the Wiregrass Museum of Art, the Elizabeth Firestone Graham Foundation, and the Alabama State Council on the Arts has advanced my artistic practice in various ways," Foster said. "I have grown as an artist mentally, and creatively. I have been able to slow down and be present in what I am allowing my mind to capture. It has also allowed me to discover realities and reflection about the South that I am looking forward to sharing soon. I hope that when viewers see this body of work it brings forth a slew of emotions that are familiar with joy, southern living, and motivates others to take care of their community and pour back into it.”

Awarded grants have provided the artist with creative and financial support for equipment, travel and stipends, and will support the museum’s production and promotion of the exhibition, which will be on view from Oct. 22, 2021 to March 26, 2022.

“We’re proud to champion Sydney A. Foster’s work in this residency and upcoming exhibition, and we’re grateful for the Foundation and Council’s generous support of an emerging artist," said Dana-Marie Lemmer, the museum’s executive director and curator. "WMA looks forward to welcoming our residents and visitors to this exhibition, from area students on field trips to cultural tourists from across the U.S., knowing that they’ll have high quality and memorable experiences with art.”

WMA's galleries are open to the public every Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. General admission is always free.