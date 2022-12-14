Grants to help low-income households with utility costs

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling nearly $48 million to help low-income households with utility costs during the cold winter and hot summer months.

The grants will enable 18 community service agencies to provide emergency funding to help low-income families heat and cool their homes.

“Alabama’s coldest and hottest times of the year hit many low-income residents particularly hard when they struggle to pay their utility bills,” Ivey said in a news release. “These grants will provide necessary funding to assist these Alabama families.”

The grants were awarded to community agencies that manage programs at the local level and receive applications from individuals seeking assistance. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“ADECA stands with Gov. Ivey in supporting those who need help most during our hottest and coldest months,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “These partnerships with local community agencies ensure that those who truly need assistance will receive emergency help with heating and cooling their homes.”

For Wiregrass counties, $2.9 million was awarded the Organized Community Action Program Inc., which serves Covington, Dale, and Pike counties. Applicants can call 334-566-1712 for more information.

Another $2.85 million was awarded to the Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Inc., which serves Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry, and Houston counties. Call 334-347-0881 for information.