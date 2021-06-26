Gray starts as pastor at Cloverdale United Methodist Church

Dr. Ernie Gray recently started as pastor of Cloverdale United Methodist Church, 102 Rollins Ave.

Gray grew up in the Nashville area. He met and worked with several music celebrities including Roy Orbison. He has served as a pastor for more than 40 years.

Gray recently retired from Emerald Coast Hospice as a chaplain and a grief counselor. He plans to start grief counseling sessions at the church in Dothan for those who are grieving or going through periods of depression brought on by the COVID pandemic.

His wife, Vicke Thomas Gray, is from Graceville, Florida, and is the pianist at the church. The Grays have six children and 12 grandchildren.

Cloverdale UMC was built in the Cloverdale area of Dothan in 1954 and has served as a community church reaching out to meet local needs.

“Like most other churches we are rebounding from the recent pandemic and anxious to grow and to reach out to the people in the community and to let them know that we would like for them to come and be a part of our fellowship,” Gray said.

