 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gray starts as pastor at Cloverdale United Methodist Church
0 Comments

Gray starts as pastor at Cloverdale United Methodist Church

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gray starts as pastor at Cloverdale United Methodist Church

Vicke and Ernie Gray

 SUBMITTED

Dr. Ernie Gray recently started as pastor of Cloverdale United Methodist Church, 102 Rollins Ave.

Gray grew up in the Nashville area. He met and worked with several music celebrities including Roy Orbison. He has served as a pastor for more than 40 years.

Gray recently retired from Emerald Coast Hospice as a chaplain and a grief counselor. He plans to start grief counseling sessions at the church in Dothan for those who are grieving or going through periods of depression brought on by the COVID pandemic.

His wife, Vicke Thomas Gray, is from Graceville, Florida, and is the pianist at the church. The Grays have six children and 12 grandchildren.

Cloverdale UMC was built in the Cloverdale area of Dothan in 1954 and has served as a community church reaching out to meet local needs.

“Like most other churches we are rebounding from the recent pandemic and anxious to grow and to reach out to the people in the community and to let them know that we would like for them to come and be a part of our fellowship,” Gray said.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert