Green charged with murder of Elba High School senior

  • Updated
ELBA — An arrest has been made in a Monday night shooting here that resulted in the death of an Elba High School senior.

Terrence Green, 21, of Elba was booked into the Coffee County Jail Thursday evening charged with murder and second-degree theft of property in connection with the death of Jordon Xavier Marek, 18.

On the night of Sept. 26, Elba police responded to a call about a vehicle running into a structure near the 1000 block of Sunset Boulevard. Marek was driving when he apparently lost control of his Nissan SUV and crashed into the garage of the home.

Marek was transported to Medical Center Enterprise where it was found that he had been shot. He died later the same night.

Green is in jail awaiting an initial court appearance in Coffee County District Court Friday.

