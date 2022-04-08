Greenwood man dies following traffic accident

A Greenwood man died in Friday in a traffic accident after an SUV pulled out in front of the motorcycle he was driving.

The accident, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release, happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 69 and Chips Drive in Jackson County. The intersection is located south of Grand Ridge and just north of Interstate 10. The motorcycle driver was a 29-year-old man, according to the news release. Florida Highway Patrol does not release names of those involved in accidents.

According to the highway patrol, a sports utility vehicle driven by a 59-year-old man from Wichita Falls, Texas, was stopped at a stop sign on Chips Drive at the intersection with State Road 69. The motorcycle was traveling in the northbound inside lane of State Road 69, approaching the intersection. The SUV entered the intersection, and the front of motorcycle collided with the driver's door of the SUV. The SUV stopped in the intersection facing west.

The motorcycle driver, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown off and the motorcycle came to a final rest in the intersection.

A 45-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy were passengers in the SUV. The driver and passengers of the SUV all had minor injuries.