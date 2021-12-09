Grinch-like weather forces postponement of Whoville Fun Run/5K

ENTERPRISE — The potential for rain and possibly some thunderstorms this Saturday has forced organizers of the second annual Whoville Fun Run/5K to reschedule the event for next Saturday, Dec. 18.

Enterprise Tourism Director Tammy Doer said the “Grinch-like” forecast may delay the event, but certainly won’t put a damper on the fun that runners can look forward to next weekend.

The event, sponsored by Crossfit FXT and Main Street Enterprise, will begin with registration and Race Packet pickup at 8 a.m. Pre-race signup online can be done at www.enterprisedowntown.com/runwiththegrinch. Participants can also pick up packets on Friday, Dec. 17, at CrossFit FXT from noon to 6 p.m.

A short Fun Run gets under way at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K start will be at 9 a.m.

The registration fee is $15 for the Fun Run and $25 for the 5K. Children ages 4 and under are free in both races.

A Grinch Grand Prize will be awarded to the Fun Run top finisher in the 5- to 12-year-old category. In the 5K, prizes will be awarded to the male and female runners in first, second and third place.