Griswold named Police Administrator of the Year for 12th Judicial Circuit

Jon Folmar, left, assistant district attorney for the 12th Judicial Circuit of Pike and Coffee counties, presents Capt. Darrell Griswold of the Enterprise Police Department with the Circuit’s Administrator of the Year Award.

Folmar said Griswold has served with dedication in an outstanding manner previously as the supervisor of the Criminal Investigation Division and now as supervisor of the EPD’s Patrol Division.

Folmar said Griswold’s service reflects well on the EPD, the Enterprise community and the entire Circuit.

EPD Police Chief Michael Moore, right, congratulated Griswold on the honor. Griswold has been with the EPD for 26 years, and had prior law enforcement experience in both the military and civilian realm.