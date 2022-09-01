 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Groundbreaking for open-air pavilion and community garden at ACOM

  Updated
Groundbreaking for open-air pavilion and community garden at ACOM
JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

Officials with Southeast Health, the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine, and the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens break ground on an open-air pavilion and community garden at the campus of ACOM on Thursday.

When completed, the project will create an outdoor space for students, faculty and staff events. The pavilion will feature a covered area with audience seating for up to 224 people.

The facility will also serve as an informal place for outdoor eating and a place for students to study on a regular basis.

