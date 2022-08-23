Groundbreaking held for Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption Center

After years of dreaming and planning by animal advocates, Dothan took a step closer toward a modern animal shelter with Tuesday’s groundbreaking of the Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption Center.

“There’s a very human aspect to animal welfare,” said Beth Kenward, a board member and vice president of the nonprofit Wiregrass Pets. “We get so much more from them than we give.”

The state-of-the-art facility is the result of a partnership between the City of Dothan, Houston County and the nonprofit Wiregrass Pets. It will take the place of the current Dothan Animal Shelter, which most agree is woefully inadequate and outdated.

Sitting on 6.5 acres, the new $8.5 million rescue and adoption center will be 21,500 square feet when built and will be able to house 120 dogs and 112 cats. A divided entrance on Alabama Highway 52 will lead into the center itself, which will be constructed next to Eye Surgical Associates and near the intersection of Honeysuckle Road.

Designed by Texas-based Shelter Planners of America, the concept features separate intake and quarantine areas to reduce the spread of disease, a specialized HVAC system designed for air quality and odor control, and a plumbing drainage system to also prevent disease spread and reduce odors.

Plans call for dedicated grooming rooms, medical rooms and prep rooms for feeding and medicating. There will also be “get acquainted” rooms where adopters can meet one-on-one with adoptable pets.

“The many members of this community, many citizens and welfare groups have for years had the dream of a shelter that could be built on the principles of care, compassion, love, and the belief that every dog and every cat deserves a safe forever home,” said Bryan Applefield, a local businessman and president of Wiregrass Pets.

Applefield said plans for a modern rescue and adoption center as a public-nonprofit partnership have been around since 2007. Shelter Planners of America even created plans. The project, however, was put on hold as the recession took a toll in 2008. In 2018, a phone call from then-Dothan police chief Steve Parrish revived the project, Applefield said.

There will be separate spaces for dogs ready for adoption, stray dogs, nursing mother dogs, and puppies as well as areas for dogs under medical observation, isolation or quarantine. The dogs will have indoor and outdoor runs as well as an outdoor play yard with a privacy fence and a large wooded outdoor walking path.

There will be similar spaces for cats as well as community rooms for cats to roam and two “catio” areas.

Wiregrass Pets Executive Director Rachel Smith said the nonprofit will manage animal care, adoption, fostering, volunteers, humane education programming, and community programs at the new shelter while the City of Dothan will continue providing Animal Control services and animal law enforcement.

With the nonprofit raising funds for the shelter, there will be and honor wall acknowledging those who contribute $2,500 or more and a special section for kids who donate $125 or more. There are also limited naming opportunities for large donations from benches on the walking trail to dog and cat kennels, cat play rooms, the catios, the medical treatment room, and even the laundry facility inside the center.

“With your support, this shelter facility will address the critical need of the community and be a point of pride for all its citizens,” Smith told attendees. “This shelter is not only an investment for the community but will further enhance the quality of life for our pets and community members for many generations to come.”

To learn more about the Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption Center, visit wiregrasspets.org.

Kenward, a former Dothan commissioner, said while the City of Dothan does many things well, it has struggled with animal welfare. Kenward said she saw for herself while serving just how outdated the city’s animal shelter had become and the challenges the staff faced.

If not for community partners like the Wiregrass Humane Society, Sav-A-Pet, Felines Under Rescue, and Kitty Kottage, Kenward said the city’s Animal Control would not be able to do what adoptions it does now. Adoptable animals are even transported to other states where shelters don’t have as many dogs and cats available.

“Did you know that we adopt out less than 5% of the animals that come into our shelter?” Kenward said before the groundbreaking. “The reason being is we don’t have the resources to do so… I think we can do better.”