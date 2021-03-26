 Skip to main content
Gubernatorial candidate speaks at Dale County GOP March meeting
Dean Odle, candidate for governor, was the guest speaker at the Dale County GOP March meeting.

Odle’s campaign slogan is "Keep Alabama Free". His website address is www.deanodleforgovernor.com

Pictured (from left) are Dave Madden, chairman, Dean Odle, and Nicky Bull, vice-chairman.

