'Gussie Mae Gibson Day' honors 100-year-old

At 100, Gussie Mae Gibson still loves to cook her favorite dish for her family – chicken and dressing made from scratch.

With a crown perched high on her head, a sash across her body, and a bouquet of long-stemmed red roses, Gibson sat on the front row at Monday’s Houston County Commission as Commissioner Curtis Harvey read a proclamation declaring March 3, 2022, as “Gussie Mae Gibson Day.”

March 3 was Gibson’s 100th birthday, which was celebrated with a banquet of family and friends.

“This is such a great pleasure for me to be here,” Gibson said during the proclamation presentation. “The Lord has blessed me.”

The commission’s proclamation provided the highlights of Gibson’s long life before those in the chamber sang “Happy Birthday” in her honor.

Born Gussie Mae Williams on March 3, 1922, in Montgomery County, Gibson’s family moved to Hartford when she was young. She and her three siblings were raised by their grandparents after their mother died. When Gibson was 17, the family moved to Dothan.

In 1943, she married Johnny Gibson, a Dothan painter who died in 1999. They were married for 56 years and had two daughters.

Gussie Gibson was a domestic worker in several Dothan households before she took a job with a latex company that would become known as Ansell Inc. She was only the second Black woman hired by the company. She retired after working there for 18 years.

A member of New Bethel Baptist Church since she was 17 years old, Gussie Mae Gibson has been active in several church auxiliary groups. She loves fishing, bowling, and attending functions at the Rose Hill Senior Center in Dothan.

And she loves to cook for her family, which now includes two daughters, six grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Gibson said if someone had told her long ago she’d live to be 100, she’s not sure she would have believed them.

“The Lord has us all in his hands,” she said.

