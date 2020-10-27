Gusty winds, tornadoes possible in Wiregrass with Zeta

Tropical Storm Zeta is getting stronger in the Gulf and Wiregrass emergency management officials are anticipating some tropical storm force winds will have an impact on the area.

As the storm nears the Southern Gulf of Mexico, Zeta is expected to strengthen to a hurricane sometime on Tuesday. The main threats to the Wiregrass area are strong, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes.

Coffee County Emergency Management Deputy Director Grant Lyons said the area has a 40% chance of experiencing sustained tropical storm force winds of 39-57 mph.

The winds could arrive as early as Wednesday afternoon and the area is expected to be under a tornado threat through Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service indicated that there is potential for a few tornados in the western Florida panhandle and a portion of southeast Alabama.

While there are no tropical storm warnings currently in effect for the region, they may be required later today, according to Lyons.

“This system will be fast moving, which will greatly reduce the rainfall threat,” he said in a Tuesday morning update.

Two to three inches of rain are possible with locally higher amounts, but the flood threat is low.

The coast is expected to start being affected by large waves, rough surf, and high risk of rip currents beginning sometime Tuesday.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.