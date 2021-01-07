Hamic's daughter: Be careful but don't let COVID rule life

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The day Mother passed, Daddy looked 20 years older than he did the day before,” Brandie said. “You could physically see it; it was just that quick. It took everything from him, and we knew he would never get over it. We tried, he tried – for us, he tried.”

Having family around helped, Hamic-Savage said. Edie was able to be with their father when he passed.

During the pandemic, Hamic limited his trips away from the house to the cemetery twice a day, the supermarket and to see his doctor once a month. He always wore a mask and kept hand sanitizer with him. The family did temperature checks when they got together for the holidays.

A few days after Christmas, Fred Hamic developed a sniffle. Hamic had been dealing with a dry cough for more than a year, so even with the added sniffles nobody thought about it being COVID-19. He had no fever and none of the other common symptoms reported with the illness.

When his breathing became shallower, and the family decided he needed to go to the hospital. A test there showed he had COVID-19.

“You can do all the right things and people are still getting it,” Hamic-Savage said.