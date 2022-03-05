Hamilton named Azalea-Dogwood Festival queen

Madeline Kate Hamilton was selected as queen at the Azalea-Dogwood Festival Scholarship Pageant on Saturday. As queen, she won a $2,000 scholarship to the school of her choice.

The first runner-up was Bella Angeli Capaldo. Others in the Top 5 were Emily Calhoun, Ellie Smith, and Belle Williams.

Hamilton was the Interview category winner. Smith was the winner in the Test and Stage Presence categories.

Each girl in the Top 5 wins a $500 scholarship, and every category winner wins $500.

The Top 5 by category (in alphabetical order) include:

Test: Emily Calhoun, Bella Angeli Capaldo, Madeline Kate Hamilton, Carmynn Leeth, and Ellie Smith

Stage Presence: Emily Calhoun, Bella Angeli Capaldo, Madeline Kate Hamilton, Ellie Smith and Belle Williams

Interview: Bella Angeli Capaldo, Sarah Ginn, Madeline Kate Hamilton, Ellie Smith, and Belle Williams

The queen and all the contestants in the pageant will ride in the Azalea-Dogwood Trail, a tradition that began in 1964.