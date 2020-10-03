Harkness says goodbye after 12 years of Southeast Health leadership, successful medical career

Dr. Charles Harkness came to Dothan in 2008 for the small town feel with big city medicine, and stayed to help the then-Southeast Health administration pursue a long-term vision for the hospital.
When he was first recruited to the position of chief medical officer, Harkness had no intention to leave Jacksonville, Fla., his home base for over two decades and the place he and his wife raised their four children. But, the couple decided to explore the opportunity anyway.
“We came here and several things surprised me – the size of the hospital. I was not expecting a hospital this size in a town this size, so that surprised me,” Harkness said. “So, that intrigued me and then interviewing here kind of nailed it for me. The relationship between administration and the medical staff was outstanding. It was a really sophisticated hospital with really well-trained doctors and a vision to do great things for the people where they served.”
Several career moves led him to his position at Southeast Health, starting from his decision in college to switch to a pre-med track after a particularly unsatisfying theoretical math course changed his mind about being a math major.
His mom was a registered nurse in a small Wisconsin town, where he grew up knowing all of the town’s family doctors – called general practitioners at the time. He said a career in healthcare just made sense to him.
He went through medical school at the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine on a U.S. Navy scholarship. It was there he realized he wanted to practice family medicine.
“To me, it was because I like the practice of all of medicine, not just focusing on one area,” he said.
After graduating in 1978, he owed the U.S. Navy four years of active duty service and was later stationed in Jacksonville. After those four years, he joined two family practitioners in the area,
He became involved in their relationship with the hospital, starting a primary care network, and over time, became involved in leadership and administration in those areas.
“I was finding that a lot of times decisions about how physicians practice and where they practiced were being made by non-physicians, which was a surprise to me,” he said, adding that the lack of involvement is what spurred his move to getting more education on the administrative and executive side of healthcare. He pursued an MBA and got more involved in patient safety in a hospital setting and quality of care.
He was on the teaching faculty of a family practice residency program in Jacksonville as the 25-year mark of his career before being recruited to join the Southeast Health administration.
One of the defining points for Harkness to take the role at the regional medical center was the leadership.
In Jacksonville, the hospital was part of a not-for-profit national chain, where decisions were made in out-of-state headquarters.
“Here, this hospital is run by a board of people who live in Dothan and their reason for being on that board is to try to get this hospital to serve their neighbors, their families, their friends and so that was really intriguing to me so it all just lined up,” Harkness said.
“So making the change, my wife and I said this is a great career decision and we moved over in 2008 and we never looked back. It’s just been a great job for me and a great relationship. Watching what’s happened to the hospital in the last 12-and-a-half years has been phenomenal – same with the community, so it’s just been a really good move for me.”
When Harkness first came to Southeast Health, he described it as more of a referral-type hospital, a catch-all for hospitals and practices in a 75-mile radius. It was also not a teaching hospital, having only one third-year medical student interning at the center.
In over 12 years of leadership, Harkness has overseen improvements in reliable patient outcomes, more practice of evidence-based medicine, the creation of Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine, new residency programs and several advancements in treatments for major medical conditions.
“We now have an internal medicine residency here at the hospital and we’re getting ready to start an emergency medicine residency,” Harkness said. “There wasn’t a medical school here when I started; we now have a big medical school. So, there’s been a lot of change.”
While the hospital was taking care of stroke patients, it is now a comprehensive stroke center – one of two in the state.
“Someone who’s had an acute stroke, we can actually take the clot out and they can fully recover from it. Otherwise, if they survived the stroke, they might go out of the hospital in a wheelchair or bedridden. Now, we can have them walk out of the hospital,” Harkness said.
Harkness also highlighted the hospital’s advancements in cardiology, specifically the hospital’s ability to replace an aortic valve without doing open-heart surgery thanks to the ability to do new procedures.
“So, there have been a lot of advancements that have happened here over the last 12 years. Again, because the hospital is successful financially and it provides high quality and that combination then allows you to take on different kinds of new interventions and new procedures that allow patients to get that care here without having to travel to Birmingham or Atlanta to get that care,” Harkness said.
On the education side, Harkness played a role in helping advise the board on decisions surrounding ACOM, thanks to his experience as an osteopathic doctor.
Now that the school has been open for seven years, the hospital has a steady stream of interns completing their education requirements and doctors completing their residencies at the hospital.
Harkness said he has loved working for Southeast Health and playing a role in improving patient care, which is why he has stayed longer than he originally planned.
“I thought I’d retire at 65, which was six years ago,” Harkness said. “I come to work every day really looking forward to what’s going to happen and what I was going to do, so the job is why I stayed past 65.”
Now, however, Harkness said he is looking forward to the next phase of his life that involves spending more time with his family, which now includes his 11 grandchildren, while he is still in good health.
“It’s not about look back and saying I’m leaving here because I’m ready to retire,” he said. “It’s looking forward, to me. The next phase of my life is tied to my grandchildren and my family and things that I like to do that I can’t do when I’m doing this job.”
His last day was Sept. 30 and he is looking forward to life in St. Augustine, where he anticipates fishing, hunting, walking on the beach, and woodworking regularly.
