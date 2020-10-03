Harkness says goodbye after 12 years of Southeast Health leadership, successful medical career

In Jacksonville, the hospital was part of a not-for-profit national chain, where decisions were made in out-of-state headquarters.

“Here, this hospital is run by a board of people who live in Dothan and their reason for being on that board is to try to get this hospital to serve their neighbors, their families, their friends and so that was really intriguing to me so it all just lined up,” Harkness said.

“So making the change, my wife and I said this is a great career decision and we moved over in 2008 and we never looked back. It’s just been a great job for me and a great relationship. Watching what’s happened to the hospital in the last 12-and-a-half years has been phenomenal – same with the community, so it’s just been a really good move for me.”

When Harkness first came to Southeast Health, he described it as more of a referral-type hospital, a catch-all for hospitals and practices in a 75-mile radius. It was also not a teaching hospital, having only one third-year medical student interning at the center.

In over 12 years of leadership, Harkness has overseen improvements in reliable patient outcomes, more practice of evidence-based medicine, the creation of Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine, new residency programs and several advancements in treatments for major medical conditions.