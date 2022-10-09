 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story breaking

Harper Kate Wilks wins Little Miss National Peanut Festival

  • Updated
  • 0
Harper Kate Wilks wins Little Miss National Peanut Festival

Harper Kate Wilks smiles as she receives her crown and sash after winning the title of Little Miss National Peanut Festival at the Dothan Civic Center on Saturday night. Harper Kate represented Geneva County in the contest where she also won awards for state presence and interview. Little Miss Geneva Hadley Williams was first runner-up, Little Miss Samson Brynlee Bowdoin finished as second runner-up and Little Miss Enterprise Tenley Ann Bomhard was third runner-up.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

Harper Kate Wilks won the title of Little Miss National Peanut Festival during the annual pageant at the Dothan Civic Center on Saturday night. Harper Kate represented Geneva County and also won awards for stage presence and interview.

Little Miss Geneva Hadley Williams was first runner-up and was the winner in written communications. Little Miss Samson Brynlee Bowdoin finished as second runner-up and Little Miss Enterprise Tenley Ann Bomhard was third runner-up.

Little Miss Newton Hadlee Lawrence was awarded Miss Congeniality.

The Miss National Peanut Festival pageant will be held Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Dothan Civic Center.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures photo of a million mile long ejection off surface of sun

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert