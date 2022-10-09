Harper Kate Wilks wins Little Miss National Peanut Festival

Harper Kate Wilks won the title of Little Miss National Peanut Festival during the annual pageant at the Dothan Civic Center on Saturday night. Harper Kate represented Geneva County and also won awards for stage presence and interview.

Little Miss Geneva Hadley Williams was first runner-up and was the winner in written communications. Little Miss Samson Brynlee Bowdoin finished as second runner-up and Little Miss Enterprise Tenley Ann Bomhard was third runner-up.

Little Miss Newton Hadlee Lawrence was awarded Miss Congeniality.

The Miss National Peanut Festival pageant will be held Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Dothan Civic Center.