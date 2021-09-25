 Skip to main content
Hartford man fatally injured in single-vehicle crash
Hartford man fatally injured in single-vehicle crash

  • Updated
A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 7:22 p.m. Thursday has claimed the life of a Hartford man.

Phillip E. Herman, 40, was fatally injured when the 2014 Ford Mustang he was driving ran off the roadway overturned and struck a tree.

Herman was transported to the Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola Fla., where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on Friday.

The crash occurred on Alabama 52 near the 31 mile marker, approximately one mile east of Geneva. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

