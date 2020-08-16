Hartford official dies from COVID-19

HARTFORD — Eria Sorrells, a Hartford city councilman and former mayor, died Saturday from COVID-19 complications. He was 79.

Family members said Sorrells contracted the virus at a candidate meet-and-greet in Hartford a few weeks ago. His wife, Shirley, has tested positive for COVID-19 and members of the family are undergoing quarantine.

Sorrells served on the city council before he was elected mayor. He was currently serving as District 5 councilman.

“He loved his involvement with the city,” his brother, Terry, said. “He had a heart for helping people.”

Sorrells and his wife previously owned and operated the Amoco station at the corner of West Main Street and Alabama Highway 167. He was an Auburn fan and was an active member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Hartford.

Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb, owned by Terry and his wife Terri Lynn, will be handling the funeral arrangements.

Terry said the family hopes that if any good comes from this it’s that more people will wear masks and practice social distancing to prevent others from contracting COVID-19.

