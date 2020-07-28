Hartford sees spike in COVID-19 cases following candidate forum

HARTFORD - Several businesses and government offices here have temporarily closed to the public due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the small Geneva County town.

On Tuesday, Hartford City Hall was closed to the public, although employees were still answering phones, according to a Facebook post. The town’s library, the McGregor-McKinney Public Library, and several businesses also announced closures to the public until further notice.

The spike in cases follows a candidate forum held July 23 at a local restaurant.

Geneva County Emergency Management Director Eric Johnson said there are at least seven cases linked to the event, which included a meet-and-greet beforehand with candidates running for mayor and city council in an Aug. 25 municipal election.

The event was hosted by the Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce and held at Ketchem’s Restaurant. Johnson said the EMA provided masks for the event.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

