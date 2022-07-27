Hartford votes to allow alcohol sales

Hartford has finally joined Geneva County’s other towns and cities in allowing alcohol sales.

In a Tuesday wet-dry referendum, voters overwhelming chose to allow the sale of alcohol in the city of about 2,600 people. Of the 403 votes cast, 69 voted “no” while 334 voted “yes.” There are about 1,800 registered voters in the city.

This is not the first time voters in the Southeast Alabama city have had their say on alcohol sales, but past referendums have always gone the other way. The difference this time could be due to the fact that other Geneva County communities – Slocomb, Geneva, and Samson – have already allowed alcohol sales.

Hartford Mayor Neil Strickland said Tuesday’s referendum came about after constituents approached two city council members about a petition to hold a vote on the matter. When more than enough people signed the petition, the city council decided to put the issue up for another vote, Strickland said.

The actual sale of alcohol won’t happen immediately, however, as the council will develop an ordinance to regulate sales.

“The next step is for myself and the council and our city attorney to sit down and to develop an ordinance, and the ordinance would generate the specifics of how we want to do this – how many feet from a church that somebody could sell alcohol, those kinds of specific things,” Strickland said. “When that’s agreed on and passed, it has to be approved by the ABC (Alcohol Beverage Control) Board. So, there’s a little bit of a process.”

The timeline could be a few weeks to a few months, Strickland said.

The mayor said he hopes it will create opportunities for current and new restaurants as well as for the city.

Leading up to Tuesday’s vote, Strickland heard mostly from people who supported the idea, he said, adding that he’s spoken to the mayors of the other Geneva county cities about the positives and negatives involved.

“It’s been nothing but a positive for them,” Strickland said.