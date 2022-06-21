Hartigan named vice president of Ancillary Services at Southeast Health

Southeast Health announced Tuesday that Eric Hartigan has been named vice president of Ancillary Services.

Ancillary Services includes Cardiology, Radiology, Laboratory Services, Pulmonary, Pharmacy, Neurodiagnostics, Wound Care, Rehabilitation Services, Infusion Services, and Cancer Services.

Hartigan, RN, MSN, MBA, is a Rehobeth native and joined Southeast Health in 2017 as executive director of the hospital's Heart and Vascular Services. In 2018, he was elevated to executive director of Ancillary Services. He continued to grow in the organization and he was named interim vice president of Ancillary Services in March.

Hartigan received his associate's degree in Applied Science in Nursing from Bishop State Community College and his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of South Alabama. He earned a Master of Science in Nursing at the University of Mobile and a Master in Business Administration from the University of North Alabama.