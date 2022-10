The annual Harvest Run was held Oct. 8 during the 51st Annual Harvest Day celebration in downtown Headland.

The overall winners in the 5,000 meter race were Jen Hamilton, female, at 21:32 and Kyle Hall, male, at 21:45.

The 5K and Fun Run support the Headland High FFA.

Harvest Day is a tribute to local farmers and the harvest season. The event is sponsored by HNB First Bank, Hometown Food Center and Willy D’s.