You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hawk-Houston recognizes 2019 55th anniversary honorees
0 comments

Hawk-Houston recognizes 2019 55th anniversary honorees

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Hawk-Houston recognizes 2019 55th anniversary honorees
Submitted photo

Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center held its annual recognition and awards event on July 16. The event recognized its 2019 55th anniversary Alveta Houston Hawk honorees.

Pictured are, from left, Sinclair Keith, Dr. Charles Lewis & Dothan Community Church, Donor of the Year; Brooke McInnish, Wiregrass Museum of Art, partnership award; Sidra Coleman, Friend of youth award; David Clark Sr., Volunteer services award; Jerryneta Evans, Board volunteer of the year; Denise Newby, Board leadership award; and Mufee Grace Teague, Youth of the year award.

Not pictured are: Ann Dawsey, Volunteer of the year award; Dr. Jerlyn McCLeod, Legacy of Service award and Rochester Johnson Jr., Lifetime achievement award.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert