Hawk-Houston recognizes 2019 55th anniversary honorees

Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center held its annual recognition and awards event on July 16. The event recognized its 2019 55th anniversary Alveta Houston Hawk honorees.
Pictured are, from left, Sinclair Keith, Dr. Charles Lewis & Dothan Community Church, Donor of the Year; Brooke McInnish, Wiregrass Museum of Art, partnership award; Sidra Coleman, Friend of youth award; David Clark Sr., Volunteer services award; Jerryneta Evans, Board volunteer of the year; Denise Newby, Board leadership award; and Mufee Grace Teague, Youth of the year award.
Not pictured are: Ann Dawsey, Volunteer of the year award; Dr. Jerlyn McCLeod, Legacy of Service award and Rochester Johnson Jr., Lifetime achievement award.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.