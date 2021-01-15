Hawk-Houston YEC hosting virtual training workshop for parents

Parents all across the country have felt the effect COVID-19 has had on schools. Virtual learning uprooted most children's and parents’ daily lives and brought on a whole new list of responsibilities for them to take on that would usually be covered by teachers.

Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center (YEC) will be hosting a free virtual training program workshop for parents on Jan. 30 and Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the YEC. It will target “virtually challenged” parents to help them master the skills, knowledge, and understanding of virtual tutoring and learning. LaTonja D. Robinson, a certified virtual instructor and 5th grade teacher at Selma Street Elementary, will be the presenter and trainer for both sessions.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Some of the parents really have a hard time understanding and navigating the virtual platform, so this is a chance for us to show them what they can do to make sure their child is doing and understanding the lessons,” Robinson said. “We can help them understand how to go over the lessons and be more hands-on if that’s what their child needs.”