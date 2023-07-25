The Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center held its 2023 recognition awards banquet on July 23, recognizing donors, volunteers, community partners, grantors, and sponsors for their work in support of the non-profit during 2022.

James L. “Shack” Thompson Jr. received the organization’s lifetime achievement award. Thompson grew up in Dothan’s Baptist Bottom neighborhood and was graduated from Dothan High School in 1972 before embarking on a long career as a federal agent, an author of several books, an actor, and film producer.

Other honorees include: Tiyana Bell, Youth of the Year; Latonja Dawsey, Staff of the Year; Taylor Bradley, Volunteer of the Year; Douglas Sinquefield, Friend of Youth; Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Legacy of Service; Pamela Holton, Board Volunteer of the Year; DeWitt Hogan, Family of the Year; and Arthur Bell II, A&L Men on Demand, Legacy Donor.

The Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center was established in June 1964 by its founder, the late Alveta Houston Hawk, as the Hawk-Houston Boys Club, and has served youth ages 5 to 18 for 59 years.