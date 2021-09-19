Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center holds annual meeting, recognition banquet

Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center held its 2021 Annual Meeting & Recognition Banquet on Sunday, July 11. The annual event honored the 2020 donors, sponsors, partners and volunteers.
Pictured from left to right, front row: LaNajia Cole, Outstanding youth achievement; Ashlee Works for Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary, Hawk-Houston Legacy donor; Delia Reynolds, Friend-of-youth; Dr. Walter Sims, Board volunteer-of-the year; Stephanie Wingfield, Dothan Leisure Service Meals program-Community partner-of-the year; Frances Merritt, Hawk-Houston Legacy of Service; Joyce McCray, foster grandparent volunteer-of-the year; Rev. Norris Danzey, staff volunteer-of-the-year; LaShonna Loftin, Hawk-Houston youth-of-the-year; Marie Bradley, program volunteer-of-the-year; Commissioner Janasky Fleming, Alveta Houston Hawk Lifetime Achievement award; Jeannette Brown, family-of-the-year.
Picture from left to right, second row: Samantha Boswell, Board Leadership award; Alphonso Brown-Unity Funeral Home-Hawk-Houston Legacy co-award. Not pictured: Ann Dawsey, mentor-of-the-year.
The master of ceremonies was board member Sean Davis. The Hawk-Houston Legacy youth singers sang "Lean on Me."
Greetings were given by Mayor Mark Saliba and Houston County Commissioner Doug Sinquefield. Members of the 2021 board of directors were introduced. Denise Newby is board president.