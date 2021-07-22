Hawkins attends Pilot convention

Jacque Hawkins (left) recently attended the 100th Anniversary Annual Convention and Leadership Conference at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis as the delegate for the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise.
There were informative workshops, extremely motivational speakers, fundraising for scholarships, a silent auction, a night of entertainment by the Tams and a bus trip to Macon, Georgia, to visit the newly renovated Pilot International Headquarters.
Shown with Hawkins is 2021-2022 Pilot International President Collett Cross.
If you are interested in becoming a member of this organization, contact Carol Bass, Membership Director at rexandcarol919@yahoo.com.
