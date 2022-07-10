 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hawkins attends Pilot International Convention

  • Updated
Photo taken by Melodie Merritt

Jacque Hawkins (left) was the delegate from the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise attending the 2022 Pilot International Annual Convention and Leadership Conference, June 29-July 2, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel and Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center in Rochester, N.Y.

The theme for the conference was "Challenges, Choices and Changes for a New Century." Fun trips included a Niagara Falls Excursion, Niagara Falls, N.Y., on the "Maid of the Mist" boat and a "Sunset Dinner at Casa Larga" Vineyards and Winery located on Fairport, N.Y.

Training workshops attended by Hawkins included "Club Leadership Training for President and President-Elect", "Tech-X", "Chartering the Way to Friendship and Service", "Tips and Tricks for Successful Newsletter/Bulletin" and "Ways to Recruit, Retain and Reclaim".

Inspiring and motivational speakers, receptions, a moving memorial service, a president's breakfast and an installation banquet where the officers for 2022-2023 were presented and installed rounded out the outstanding convention.

Shown with Hawkins is the 2022-2023 Pilot International President Rhona Espinoza who chose the sunflower as her symbol and "Spreading Pilot Sunshine" for her motto.

