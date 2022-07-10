Hawkins attends Pilot International Convention

Jacque Hawkins (left) was the delegate from the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise attending the 2022 Pilot International Annual Convention and Leadership Conference, June 29-July 2, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel and Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center in Rochester, N.Y.

The theme for the conference was "Challenges, Choices and Changes for a New Century." Fun trips included a Niagara Falls Excursion, Niagara Falls, N.Y., on the "Maid of the Mist" boat and a "Sunset Dinner at Casa Larga" Vineyards and Winery located on Fairport, N.Y.

Training workshops attended by Hawkins included "Club Leadership Training for President and President-Elect", "Tech-X", "Chartering the Way to Friendship and Service", "Tips and Tricks for Successful Newsletter/Bulletin" and "Ways to Recruit, Retain and Reclaim".

Inspiring and motivational speakers, receptions, a moving memorial service, a president's breakfast and an installation banquet where the officers for 2022-2023 were presented and installed rounded out the outstanding convention.

Shown with Hawkins is the 2022-2023 Pilot International President Rhona Espinoza who chose the sunflower as her symbol and "Spreading Pilot Sunshine" for her motto.