Hawkins briefs on recent Pilot international convention

Jacque Hawkins (left) was the delegate for the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise to the 2022 Pilot International Annual Convention and Leadership Conference held at the Hyatt Regency Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center in Rochester, N.Y.

Motivational speakers, informative workshops and a service project where over 2,000 gift bags were filled for patients, caregivers and staff at the Galisano Children's Hospital in Rochester were just a few of the events enjoyed by all attendees.

A memorial service was held to honor members who died during the past year and the speaker during this session was a gentleman who was a survivor of a massive brain aneurysm and hemorrhagic stroke at 18.

Extra activities that were enjoyed by Hawkins included a trip to Niagara Falls and an upscale dinner at a local vineyard and winery.

Shown with Hawkins is the LPCE President Brandy Woodham. For information about becoming a Pilot club member contact the Membership Chair Gina Oates, 334-494-5980 or email ginaoates686@outlook.com.