Hawkins reaches 2,000+ volunteer hours

"Reach for the Stars" is a volunteer service recognition program approved ty the State Master Gardener Board of Directors in February 1999.

The "Reach for the Stars" program has two purposes: to recognize Master Gardeners who have assisted Extension in educating and improving their communities and to encourage Master Gardeners to keep records and report volunteer hours as requested by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES).

Requirements for earning stars and badges are as follows: Bronze Star 100-299 hours; Silver Star 300-499 hours; Gold Star 500-999 hours; Gold Name Badge 1,000-1,999 and Platinum Badge 2,000-3,999 hours.

In photo (on right) ACES Regional Extension Agent Megan Jones presented Coffee County Master Gardener (CCMGA) Jacque Hawkins with her platinum badge for surpassing 2,000 volunteer hours.