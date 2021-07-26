Hawkins speaks to Luncheon Pilots

Jacque Hawkins was a recent speaker at the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise (LPCE) meeting regarding serving as their delegate to the Pilot International (PI) 100th Anniversary Annual Convention and Leadership Conference at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis.

The conference celebrated 100 years of friendship and service, recognizing clubs for their participation during the past year.

LPCE was recognized as a "Pacesetter" club for donating $10 for each member to PI, as a 250 Club for donating $250 to PI for grants and scholarships and for donating to the 2021 PI Service Project to purchase school supplies for all the schools in Macon, Georgia, the home of PI Headquarters.

Gina Oates won the drawing for an aluminum wallet credit card holder with the Pilot International logo. Luncheon Pilots don't fly planes, they educate about brains. Shown in photo are, left to right, Oates, Hawkins and LPCE President Bonnie Gilmore.

If interested in becoming a member of this club, contact Carol Bass at rexandcarol919@yahoo.com.

