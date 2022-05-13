HCCA Marketing students learn about the resort and hospitality industry with hands-on experience

Houston County Career Academy Marketing students had the opportunity to job shadow at the Lake Point Resort at Lake Eufaula on Thursday.

Over the past few weeks, these students have been engaged in a project that allowed them to create a resort. Part of the resort development has included making a marketing plan, creating publication collateral, and designing a website. The culminating part of this project is a presentation that will be made to a panel of judges.

Prior to their presentations, students were given the opportunity to travel to the Lake Point Resort to learn more about the resort and hospitality industry. Students were given “hands-on” opportunities of the daily duties as an event planner, food services director and customers services representative.

“Project Based Learning is invaluable in Career Technical Education,” says Marketing Instructor Jessie Hendrix. “Instructional books are great, but when you can take a student and have them live out what is going on in that instructional book, it helps fully develop that student’s level of creativity and understanding.”

Students involved with this assignment included Chris Morris, Paris Pritchett, Leana Reeves, Zariah Skinner, and Lanard Mullins.