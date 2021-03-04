 Skip to main content
HCRW presents luggage bags to The Wiregrass Children’s Home
SUBMITTED

The Houston County Republican Women recently held a “Luggage Drive” to benefit The Wiregrass Children’s Home in Dothan.

HCRW members and associate members brought new and gently used luggage, backpacks and toiletry bags so the children would have a way to carry their personal items as they transition from the home.

Eighty-seven bags were donated. Pictured are HCRW 1st Vice President, Linda Overton, HCRW President Barbara Wheelless, and HCRW member and WCH board member Tess Ruiz.

