The Headland Jr. and Sr. High School concert band grades 7-12, and their director John Taylor, earned superior ratings at the Alabama Bandmasters Association Music Performance Assessment in Enterprise on Thursday, March 9.

The band’s musical selections included “Tall Cedars” March by Eric Osterling, “As Twilight Falls” by Robert Sheldon, and “Beyond The Challenge” by Ed Huckeby.

Bands throughout the state meet in their respective districts at different locations. Each band performed three pieces of music and a sight-reading piece for a panel of three judges and a sight-reading judge.

The band was assessed and evaluated on the quality of their performance and their ability to play the new piece of music for the first time. Judges could give the following four ratings according to the rubric: Fair, Good, Excellent and Superior, with the top ranking superior.

Judges provided a live commentary on digital recorders during the performance and offered comments on the grading rubric. The rubric allows the band to see their strengths and weaknesses and offers suggestions to help the band become better performers and musicians in the future.

“I’m very proud of our students and their accomplishments,” Taylor said.