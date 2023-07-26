Headland Police are investigating a phone scam where someone is calling and claiming to be an investigator with the department.

According to Chief of Police Mark Jones, the individual is using a false number and leaving messages telling citizens to call the department. The false number given is 256-517-3066.

Officials said the voice recording states, “this is the Headland Police Department,” and gives options for the citizen to press.

Jones advises citizens to not give out any personal information over phone or email. The real number for the Headland Police Department is 334-693-2222.