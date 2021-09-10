Headland resident, retired FBI recalls 9/11 response to Pentagon attack

Had everybody not been so focused on the task before them, it would have been an emotional scene, Hamil said.

“While you’re on the job, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,” Hamil said. “So, it really didn’t hit any of us probably until later, and it seems like later in life, thinking back, it hits you more than it did even then.”

Bodies were handled delicately and respectfully from the moment they arrived at Dover until all processing was done, Hamil said. Teams of fingerprint analysts, FBI agents, forensic experts, dental professionals, and DNA pathologists worked together to identify victim’s remains. Some were easier to identify than others, especially military and civilian Pentagon workers who had identification such as badges or name tags on them. The mortuary prepared victims for return to their families. The final step was to drape caskets with American flags.

There are events that Hamil said he’ll always remember where he was when he learned of them – the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., the Challenger explosion.

But 9/11 was different.