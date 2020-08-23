Headland’s Harvest Day scheduled; vendors, sponsors needed

Several other activities will be scheduled leading up to the Oct. 10 festival.

“Our annual Harvest Run is scheduled for Oct.9 beginning at 6 p.m.,” Wilkins said. “Information is available on our website. We urge all runners to participate in this great event.”

Registration information can be viewed on the chamber’s website.

This year the chamber is planning to bring an all-time favorite back to the annual Harvest Festival celebration -- the Harvest Day Street Dance.

For years, the annual the street dance has drawn crowds from Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.

“Every year we are asked about bringing back the street dance, and this year we are planning to do just that,” Wilkins said. “The dance is scheduled for held Oct. 9 on the town square beginning at 6 p.m. Guests can kick up their heels and have a good time on our beautiful square. The dance will conclude at 9 p.m.”

For those planning to attend the street dance, Headland Police Chief Mark Jones stresses the importance of everyone understanding all Harvest Festival activities are family oriented.