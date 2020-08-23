Headland’s Harvest Day scheduled; vendors, sponsors needed

HEADLAND — The Headland Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Harvest Day is set for Saturday, Oct. 10, with opening ceremonies beginning at 9 a.m. around the town square. Vendor spots are still available and sponsors are still needed.
“Last year our festival brought thousands of residents and visitors to downtown Headland and I believe this year will be no different,” said Headland Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Adrienne Wilkins.
To ensure everyone’s safety during the festival, all CDC guidelines should be followed.
“We are spacing our vendors out further to make sure our vendors and guests can enjoy the festival and be safe at the same time,” Wilkins said. “Our goal is to make sure those attending our event enjoy a safe shopping and entertaining experience.”
The day-long event will be filled with various vendors offering a variety of arts and crafts, food and entertainment.
Vendor spots are filling fast, but some are still available, Wilkins said.
Vendors are urged to register now. Vendors will be responsible for furnishing their own tents for their booth. Space rental fee information is available on the chamber’s website www.headlandal.com.
“The Harvest Day Festival is a great way for vendors to display their items, as well as a great day to do some early holiday shopping,” Wilkins said.
Several other activities will be scheduled leading up to the Oct. 10 festival.
“Our annual Harvest Run is scheduled for Oct.9 beginning at 6 p.m.,” Wilkins said. “Information is available on our website. We urge all runners to participate in this great event.”
Registration information can be viewed on the chamber’s website.
This year the chamber is planning to bring an all-time favorite back to the annual Harvest Festival celebration -- the Harvest Day Street Dance.
For years, the annual the street dance has drawn crowds from Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.
“Every year we are asked about bringing back the street dance, and this year we are planning to do just that,” Wilkins said. “The dance is scheduled for held Oct. 9 on the town square beginning at 6 p.m. Guests can kick up their heels and have a good time on our beautiful square. The dance will conclude at 9 p.m.”
For those planning to attend the street dance, Headland Police Chief Mark Jones stresses the importance of everyone understanding all Harvest Festival activities are family oriented.
“Our Harvest Festival is a great way for everyone to come together to show their support for our local farmers,” Jones said. “However, while paying tribute to our farmers remember all events are family oriented. We will have a heavy police presence during the street dance and the Harvest Day Festival to help ensure everyone’s safety during this annual celebration.”
For more information on Harvest activities, call 334-693-3303.
