Headland sailor helping Nimitz prepare for operations
Headland sailor helping Nimitz prepare for operations

Headland sailor helping Nimitz prepare for operations
U.S. NAVY PHOTO BY MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST SEAMAN HANNAH KANTNER

NAVAL BASE KITSAP-Bremerton, Wash. (Dec. 3, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Jedediah Haddan, from Headland, rolls up firehose for inventory aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68).

Nimitz is currently in port preparing for future operations.

