Headland sailor helping Nimitz prepare for operations

NAVAL BASE KITSAP-Bremerton, Wash. (Dec. 3, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Jedediah Haddan, from Headland, rolls up firehose for inventory aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68).
Nimitz is currently in port preparing for future operations.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jimmy Sailors
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today