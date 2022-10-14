Health fair held for veterans and seniors set Oct. 20

A Veterans and Seniors Community Health Fair will be held Oct. 20, providing free screenings and information.

The Building Opportunities towards Self-Sufficiency (BOSS), a nonprofit extension of Dothan Housing, in partnership with Troy University and AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP, will host the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Our Community Housing and Enrichment Center (OCHEC) auditorium at 1001 Montana St. in Dothan.

"It is important for our residents to take good care of their health, and we are proud to host this event alongside over 14 community partners," Samuel Crawford, CEO and President of Dothan Housing, said. "I encourage our valued area veterans and senior citizens to attend this beneficial event."

Free screenings and information will be available at the health fair on cholesterol, blood pressure, mental health, diabetes, behavioral health, women's health, and emergency preparedness.

"The opportunity to team up with such notable organizations and community members has been rewarding," said Stacy Parris, Dothan Housing's vice president of employee and customer experience. "We are excited to be able to offer a health fair at a critical point before the height of flu season and cold weather."

Local business partners that will present and offer services include the Houston County Department of Human Resources, Amedisys Home Health, Wiregrass 211, the Alabama Department of Public Health, and the Social Work Department.

Dothan Housing's BOSS program will also be accepting nonperishable food donations for its holiday program, Thanksgiving Blessing Baskets, for those in need.

For more information on the Veterans and Seniors Community Health Fair, contact Dothan Housing's community relations manager via email at lgunn@dothanhousing.org or by phone at 334-589-3357.