Health officials encouraging residents to get flu shots sooner than later

Alabama health officials hope more people will get a flu shot this year to help avoid more demand on an already strained healthcare system.

Flu season generally lasts from October to May with a peak in cases during the colder winter months. While health officials make a push each year to encourage people to get vaccinated, this year they are emphasizing the importance even more due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Alabama Department of Public Health, the Medical Association of the State of Alabama, and the Alabama Hospital Association have taken steps to encourage people to get their flu shot as a way to not only protect themselves but also their communities.

Health officials hope if more people get vaccinated for the flu then there will be fewer illnesses and hospitalizations due to influenza, especially when hospital beds are filled with patients with serious cases of COVID-19 or other serious illnesses.

Plus, it would reduce the chances of a misdiagnosis or of people getting both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

Dr. Don Williamson, president and CEO of the Alabama Hospital Association, said Alabama is in the upswing of a second wave in the COVID-19 pandemic. The numbers of confirmed and probable cases as well as hospitalizations are climbing.