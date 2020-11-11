Health officials encouraging residents to get flu shots sooner than later

Alabama health officials hope more people will get a flu shot this year to help avoid more demand on an already strained healthcare system.
Flu season generally lasts from October to May with a peak in cases during the colder winter months. While health officials make a push each year to encourage people to get vaccinated, this year they are emphasizing the importance even more due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Alabama Department of Public Health, the Medical Association of the State of Alabama, and the Alabama Hospital Association have taken steps to encourage people to get their flu shot as a way to not only protect themselves but also their communities.
Health officials hope if more people get vaccinated for the flu then there will be fewer illnesses and hospitalizations due to influenza, especially when hospital beds are filled with patients with serious cases of COVID-19 or other serious illnesses.
Plus, it would reduce the chances of a misdiagnosis or of people getting both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.
Dr. Don Williamson, president and CEO of the Alabama Hospital Association, said Alabama is in the upswing of a second wave in the COVID-19 pandemic. The numbers of confirmed and probable cases as well as hospitalizations are climbing.
“A week ago, we were looking at a seven-day average of 999 – 1,000 patients with COVID in the hospital,” he said. “Today, we’re looking at almost 1,100 patients per day in the hospital. Specifically, we have over 1,200 yesterday and 1,171 today. So we’re clearly now in the upswing for COVID. Now we know that we can manage 1,500 to 1,600 COVID patients per day in hospital. We did that back in July and early August.”
The difference was in July and early August, COVID-19 was the only highly communicable respiratory disease hospitals were dealing with, Williamson said. Now, it’s flu season.
“In a bad flu season, hospitals will fill up and fill all of their ICU beds with influenza,” he said. “So the idea that you would have both 1,500 patients in hospitals with COVID and have 1,000 to 1,500 patients in hospitals with influenza, you suddenly exhaust all your ICU beds and you exhaust most of your hospital beds.”
The concern for hospitals, Williamson said, is not simply about beds and space – it’s about staffing.
“Hospitals, even before COVID, had real problems with being short staffed,” he said. “COVID has simply made that worse.”
Hospital workers have been under strain because COVID patients usually require more aggressive care than non-COVID patients, meaning nurses cannot take care of as many patients. And, Williamson said, COVID has actually taken healthcare workers out of the workforce either due to infection or even death.
“At the end of the day, that more than anything else becomes the great limiting issue,” he said.
Vaccines for COVID-19 are still in clinical trials, and it’s unclear when effective vaccines will be available for the general population. The Alabama Department of Public Health has developed a plan for distributing vaccines in phases – first to healthcare workers, first responders and those at highest risk for severe symptoms.
But there is a flu vaccine and the earlier in the season you get your shot, the better, according to health officials. It can take two weeks for the vaccine to be effective.
Flu shots are approved for children as young as 6 months old and adults age 65 and older, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. They are also recommended for pregnant women and people with certain chronic health conditions. There is also a nasal spray flu vaccine, but it is only recommended for ages 2 to 49 and those who are not pregnant.
Measures to prevent the flu and COVID-19 are the same: wash your hands; social distance; avoid large gatherings and people who are sick; wear a mask; cover your coughs and sneezes; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; and clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces.
Williamson said hospitals can plan for shortages by using traveling nurses, actively recruiting nurses and stockpiling personal protective equipment.
“You try to deal with what you can deal with and prevent what you can prevent,” he said.
