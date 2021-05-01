Hearing aid contest deadline is May 7

The sound of the race cars at the Talladega Superspeedway had never been so loud.

“I’ve never had to wear earplugs or anything like that at all because, I mean, I didn’t hear well anyway,” Angie McKinney said.

McKinney and her husband recently took their first trip to the speedway since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Alabama. It was also the first trip since McKinney received a set of digital hearing aids.

“I got to experience how loud it really is,” McKinney said. “I’ve heard it in the past, but I didn’t realize how loud it was until this year.”

McKinney was one of six winners in the 2020 hearing aid contest held by Physicians Hearing Center and the Dothan Eagle. A house parent at the Chrysalis home for girls, McKinney was nominated by several of the girls who were living in the group home at the time. At the time, McKinney needed a new set of hearing aids but didn’t have the money to cover the cost.

The 2021 hearing aid contest is still underway, and nominations will be accepted until Friday.

McKinney began losing her hearing as a child but didn’t get her first hearing devices until she was a teenager. Looking back, McKinney said she always thought people were whispering about her when she was a child.