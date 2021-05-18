Hearing aid contest winners grateful, emotional and relieved

Like many people, price was a factor in Hudson not getting hearing aids before. Devices can cost from $2,000 to $7,000 for a set.

“I really didn’t realize how extreme the hearing loss was until she did the test on me,” Hudson said.

Miriam McKinney, 86, has had several hearing tests since she began losing her hearing about five years ago.

“I just never could afford them, and I kept hoping they’d come down,” she said.

Crowds are her biggest challenge. In church, she can’t hear anything unless the preacher is speaking directly into the microphone.

“Any sounds around me, I don’t hear,” McKinney said. “I hear noise, but I don’t know what they’re saying.”

During her hearing evaluation at Physicians Hearing Center, McKinney said she didn’t want to give up the demo set they put on her.

“It was like night and day,” she said. “I could hear; there was no background noise or anything. It was just clear as could be… It was like daylight when she put those in my ears.”