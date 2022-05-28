Hearing aid contest winners looking forward to sounds of life

It’s often little things that people with hearing loss miss most.

Conversations with a grandchild, birds chirping, hearing the pastor at church, or just having a conversation without asking someone to repeat themselves usually rank among the things people can’t wait to experience again.

“If I’m not looking at somebody or if somebody’s not looking at me, I can’t understand them,” Harold Harper, 75, said. “If they have their back turned to me, I can’t understand what they said, especially my wife.”

Physicians Hearing Center and the Dothan Eagle held the annual hearing aid contest with six Wiregrass residents receiving free hearing aids. Winners were fitted with their devices earlier this week and included Harold Harper of Ashford, Jerry Tew of Webb, Stevan Ward of Abbeville, Sheila Johnston of Ozark, Cynthia Battles of Slocomb, and Kevin Morris of Ozark.

Harper began noticing his hearing loss in the last five to eight years. He went through a long stage of denial until he just couldn’t deny it anymore. Now retired, Harper thinks his years of farming and driving loud tractors damaged his hearing. Like many people with hearing loss, Harper learned classic coping methods for handling conversations.

“You sit in a room with your family talking, and then you nod your head like you hear but you don’t,” Harper said. “You don’t really know what everybody’s saying. You hate to ask the whole group to repeat themselves.”

For Sheila Johnston of Ozark, hearing loss is genetic. Now 57, she began experiencing hearing loss in her early 40s. Two years ago, Johnston tried a pair of hearing aids and heard sounds she had not heard in long time – the squeak of chair, an air conditioner unit cycling on and off. But the price for the devices was just too much.

“As soon as she took them off, everything was just kind of muted,” Johnston said. “I thought as long as I can still hear some we’ll just do the best we can.”

At church it has become hard to hear the pastor. Then there are her two grandchildren, who she cannot hear when they are sitting in the back seat when she’s driving them.

“They both know that Nana can’t hear very well,” Johnston said. “It’s hard to have people repeat their self because I know people don’t like to repeat their self – I don’t like to repeat myself.”

Jerry Tew was told 20 years ago when he worked for a telephone company that he had hearing loss in one ear. Having also farmed all his life, Tew’s regular exposure to loud farm equipment is likely the cause of the damage. He has lived with it all this time, but the loss became that much more difficult about seven years ago when his first great-grandson was born.

“Not being able to understand, especially when my great-grandson came along,” Tew said. “I can’t hear him a lot of times… As long as I can look at somebody, I can understand them.”

Stevan Ward always wore protective hearing equipment. He’s spent his life in a series of noisy jobs from working at two saw mills to running heavy equipment, tree cutting, and working on an offshore oil rig. And he’s shot guns a lot.

“I’ve always worn hearing protection; that’s what’s crazy,” Ward, 63, said. “And I always wore protective glasses … now I have to wear glasses. I guess maybe it was just meant to be.”

Ward, who has Parkinson’s disease, said it’s been eight years since he really began to notice his hearing loss. He has trouble hearing his wife and has learned to read lips. He got hearing aids at one point and knew the difference they can make.

“I was hearing things I hadn’t heard in a long time,” Ward said. “Birds – I live out in the country; sitting on the porch, I heard everything that was in front of me.”

Kevin Morris was fishing with a buddy when he first realized he had hearing loss – his buddy had been talking to him for 20 minutes with Morris never hearing a word. He was about 18 at the time. He bought his first set of hearing aids when he was 30. Now 42, he has been using that same set even though they don’t work well anymore.

Morris said the hearing loss is probably both hereditary as well as a youth spent growing up on a farm and a preference for loud trucks. He always listened to things loud.

He works with a road construction company, so his days are spent around heavy equipment and out in the elements. His new hearing aids are at least water resistant.

Morris is looking forward to hearing his children clearly again and to hearing a preacher in August when he marries his fiancé, who nominated him for this year’s hearing aid contest.

“My kids, I miss a lot when I do get to see them,” Morris said. “I miss lot of what my fiancé says to me.”

Cynthia Battles, 66, is an outgoing person and wants to stay that way.

She started losing her hearing 25 years ago and has used hearing aids. Her current hearing aids are six years old – past the expected lifespan for a set. Sound has become distorted and she’s started having difficulty hearing in crowded areas. Battles is active in her church, especially with women’s and children’s ministries, and since retiring in 2020, she has started homeschooling her 8-year-old adopted granddaughter.

“This is just a blessing because without hearing aids, I couldn’t do all that,” she said of her new devices.

In 2020, she was diagnosed with a cholesteatoma in her left ear – an abnormal growth of skin cells than can erode the structures inside the ear. The surgery to remove the growth was extensive enough to require a titanium implant to reconstruct the damage done to her middle ear. It left Battles with major hearing loss in that ear on top of the moderate hearing loss she already had in the other ear.

She’s thankful to get a new set of hearing aids so that her hearing can keep up with her active life.

“You’ve got to live life as long as you can, you know, and enjoy it,” Battles said. “I don’t want to stay shut up in a room by myself.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

