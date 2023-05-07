Like many young people graduating from high school, Karen Cooper left the halls of Headland High with no clear idea of what she wanted to do next.
Naturally, the first step was to enter the workforce. She initially worked at a factory, but it closed down.
“They gave us an opportunity if we wanted to go to school,” she said. “Even though I had been taken some academics, I still was indecisive on what I wanted to do.”
At Wallace Community College, a counselor asked if she’d considered nursing. Cooper wasn’t immediately bowled over. She knew you had to be accepted into a nursing program.
“You can’t just say you’re gonna go,” she said.
Still, the counselor urged her to take the test in two days. Shortly after that, Cooper received a letter that would change her life. She was accepted into the nursing program. She’s now a school nurse at Dothan City Schools.
“I’ve been in the nursing profession for 28 years,” she said from the office she shares with another nurse at Dothan’s Morris Slingluff Elementary School. She received her LPN and began working as a nurse. She returned to school later to become a registered nurse.
“I’ve worked as a cardiac nurse, in long-term care, in mental health, and of course, school nurse.”
Cooper has been named an honoree in the Dothan Eagle’s “Nurse: Heart of Health Care“ initiative. She is one of many nurses we’re highlighting as National Nurses Week approaches.
Cooper has worked for 18 years as a school nurse, and she believes she has found her niche. She said the children are what she finds particularly rewarding about school nursing.
“School nursing is nothing like what people think it is,” she said. “They think it’s just a Band-Aid, but we have all kinds of health needs here at school. We have children with all kinds of issues – seizures, anaphylaxis… It’s a whole lot more than putting on a Band-Aid.”
Indeed, Cooper’s first assignment in school nursing was as a one-on-one nurse to a student who had a trach tube. She worked with that student until the child’s family moved to another city. Then she transitioned to school nurse, where she found her calling.
“We are mothers to these children — or aunties. They they’re more to us than we could have been to them,” Cooper said.