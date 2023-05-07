Meet nurse Karen Cooper

When did you know you wanted to be a nurse?

Cooper came to the nursing profession after working other jobs before entering nursing school. “To be honest, I don't think there's anything that I would change. I think I had to go through those steps in order to realize this is where God wants me today.”

What's your most proud moment as a nurse and why?

“I just love working with the special needs community.”

What is it about the Wiregrass community that makes you enjoy serving here?

“It's like a family here. We don't just service the children. You have to deal with the parents. You’ve got to love the parents. You love their children. You’ve got to love them, too. You’ve got to communicate with them, and they communicate with us.”