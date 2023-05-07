For most patients, treatment for a stubborn illness or disease can be a frightening prospect.
Sandra Balcer, an infusion nurse for local rheumatologist Dr. Edmund LaCour, does her best to be a soothing influence for those who find themselves in her infusion room.
“Patient care, to me, is helping them understand what is happening to them,” Balcer said during a lull between patients. “In rheumatology, there is no cure. So I try to answer their questions and explain to them what their next steps are – what it is, how it works – and answer the questions that concern them the most.”
Balcer has been named as an honoree in the Dothan Eagle’s “Nurse: Heart of Health Care” initiative. She is one of 10 health care workers we’re highlighting during National Nurses Week.
People are also reading…
She didn’t attend college immediately out of high school. She married, birthed two children and raised her family before receiving her license practical nurse degree in 1993. She entered the field in an internal medicine practice before going to work for LaCour in 1999. She later returned to school.
“I always promised myself I would go back for my ADN (associate degree in nursing),” she said.
Balcer routinely goes the extra mile in helping her patients with whatever they may need.
“I do a lot of precertifications (for treatment) and, for patients with financial needs. I help them find funding so they can get their infusions,” she said.
An infusion room can be a daunting place. Balcer and her coworkers strive to make it as comfortable for the patients as possible. She’s trained her infusion room colleagues to be “mini-me” to insure continuity of care and help patients understand the process.
“There is a lot of teaching about meds,” Balcer said.
She works to make her patients feel at home.
“This is their home away from home,” she said.