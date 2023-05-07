Meet nurse Sandra Balcer

When did you know you wanted to be a nurse?

“I have always wanted to be a nurse since I was a little girl. My mom lost her eyesight at an early age in my life. By the time I was 12 years of age, I was pretty much the one that she relied on to do things she could not. She taught me the meaning of caring for others in life.”

Who are your mentors in your career and who would you like to thank?

“I met my mentor at my very first job. Her name is Georgia Ann Sharpe. She instructed me how to be the best phlebotomist, and then made me stick the rest of the nurses I worked with to make sure I knew what I was doing. She treated each patient with kindness, a caring heart and a big smile every day to make them feel comfortable. I knew then I wanted to follow in her footsteps.”

What is it about the Wiregrass community that makes you enjoy serving here?

“My patients make me feel important. I have been an IV infusion nurse for 9 years, and when patients come into my room. They are there anywhere from 30 minutes to 7 hours. I try to make their visit as comfortable as possible. I have some to say, 'Don’t you ever leave,' and 'If you leave, I’m leaving.' It's people like that who make my job great!”