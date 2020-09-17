Heavy rains cause many sewer overflows in Wiregrass

Dothan and surrounding areas experienced several sanitary sewer overflows caused by heavy rainfall, according to available data.
Dothan Utilities Water Operations Supervisor Angie Akos said rain totals exceeded 8 inches in the service area, which led to more storm water runoff than sewer systems were designed to receive over a 24-hour period.
Excessive rain led to 5,400 gallons of raw sewage overflow on Holly Lane and 24,300 gallons on West Selma Street, which feed into Beaver Creek, according to information from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. An estimated 10,000 gallons overflowed on Plaza Drive and was received by the Little Choctawhatchee River. Another 21,600 gallons spilled around the area of Spring Street.
Other smaller spills were reported around Tacoma Street, Greenbriar Drive, Berry Patch Lane, Kornegay Street, and Carroll Street ,totaling 4,320 gallons.
All of the overflows occurred on Wednesday, and had subsided by Thursday morning. Akos said Dothan Utilies has recovered from the spillages with minimal interruption to its wastewater treatment services.
“An SSO is something we work to correct and investigate. It’s never anything that any homeowner wants to see and we will take corrective action to prevent them happening again in those locations,” Akos said.
Akos mentioned that overflows during major rain events have significantly decreased since the city has undertaken efforts to satisfy Environmental Protection Agency and Alabama Department of Environmental Management orders to eliminate sanitary sewer overflows. Dothan recently submitted a request the order be lifted after spending over $100 million to repair the system, though sewer rehabilitation is still ongoing.
Sewage overflows also occurred in Hartford, Enterprise, Ashford, and other surrounding areas. The biggest overflow in the area happened in Daleville around Old Highway 134, where between 500,000 and 750,000 overflowed.
SSOs are problematic because raw sewage can contaminate local bodies of water, causing serious water quality problems, and back up into homes, causing property damage and threatening public health, according to the EPA. However, serious weather events can make some SSOs unavoidable.
