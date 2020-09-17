Heavy rains cause many sewer overflows in Wiregrass

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dothan and surrounding areas experienced several sanitary sewer overflows caused by heavy rainfall, according to available data.

Dothan Utilities Water Operations Supervisor Angie Akos said rain totals exceeded 8 inches in the service area, which led to more storm water runoff than sewer systems were designed to receive over a 24-hour period.

Excessive rain led to 5,400 gallons of raw sewage overflow on Holly Lane and 24,300 gallons on West Selma Street, which feed into Beaver Creek, according to information from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. An estimated 10,000 gallons overflowed on Plaza Drive and was received by the Little Choctawhatchee River. Another 21,600 gallons spilled around the area of Spring Street.

Other smaller spills were reported around Tacoma Street, Greenbriar Drive, Berry Patch Lane, Kornegay Street, and Carroll Street ,totaling 4,320 gallons.

All of the overflows occurred on Wednesday, and had subsided by Thursday morning. Akos said Dothan Utilies has recovered from the spillages with minimal interruption to its wastewater treatment services.